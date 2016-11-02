BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it will pull out of the world rally championship at the end of the season in 2017 as part of a strategic shift to help overcome its emissions scandal.

"The VW brand is facing tremendous challenges," VW brand R&D chief Frank Welsch said on Wednesday, citing the carmaker's push into zero-emission technology.

Top executives and labor leaders are aiming to agree a cost-cutting plan and strategy for the VW brand's operations in Germany in time for a meeting of the carmaker's supervisory board on Nov. 18 to ratify future spending plans.

The decision follows a similar move by VW's luxury flagship Audi which last week announced it was pulling out of the World Endurance Championship and the Le Mans 24 Hours race.

