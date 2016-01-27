VW recalls 67,000 Caddy vans

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 67,000 Caddy light commercial vans globally because faulty bolting of the main power supply unit could switch on the ignition, a spokesman said.

The number of vehicles to be recalled, including 20,800 cars in Germany, is equal to about half of last year’s 132,900 sales of box-type Caddy models worldwide, according to company data.

The recall affects cars built between May 2012 and January 2013, the spokesman said, confirming a report by regional daily Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

VW has received complaints from customers but has no knowledge of accidents caused by the problem, he said.