Volkswagen recalls 5,900 gas-powered Touran models worldwide

A giant logo of Volkswagen is pictured on the wall of its production facility in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling almost 6,000 gas-powered Touran multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) worldwide to replace the models' front gas bottles, it said.

The recall is due to potential risks that corrosion might cause the gas tank to burst and thus create a "considerable injury risk," Europe's largest automaker said on Wednesday.

Of about 5,900 affected MPVs with model years 2006 through 2009, some 3,800 are registered in Germany, Volkswagen's (VW) home market, it said.

VW said customers with vehicles affected by this recall should run the cars with gasoline until they have been refitted.