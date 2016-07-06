FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Volkswagen recalls 5,900 gas-powered Touran models worldwide
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 6, 2016 / 5:34 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen recalls 5,900 gas-powered Touran models worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A giant logo of Volkswagen is pictured on the wall of its production facility in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling almost 6,000 gas-powered Touran multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) worldwide to replace the models' front gas bottles, it said.

The recall is due to potential risks that corrosion might cause the gas tank to burst and thus create a "considerable injury risk," Europe's largest automaker said on Wednesday.

Of about 5,900 affected MPVs with model years 2006 through 2009, some 3,800 are registered in Germany, Volkswagen's (VW) home market, it said.

VW said customers with vehicles affected by this recall should run the cars with gasoline until they have been refitted.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.