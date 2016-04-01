FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW recalls 91,000 Passat sedans in U.S. to fix cable insulation
#Business News
April 1, 2016 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

VW recalls 91,000 Passat sedans in U.S. to fix cable insulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage at a Volkswagen dealership is seen in London, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 91,000 Passat sedans in the United States to fix insufficient cable insulation that could cause short circuits, it said on Friday.

The cars were assembled between 2012 and 2014, VW said. Vehicles in other markets were not affected by the fault, a spokesman said.

The embattled German carmaker, which has for months been working on a fix for the nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles on U.S. roads caught up in the company’s massive emissions cheating scandal, has had a string of recalls lately due to various technical glitches..

On Monday, VW recalled nearly 5,600 electric e-Golf cars in the United States to address a battery problem that can cause stalling.

Last week, VW recalled 177,000 Passat sedans across the world due to a potential electrical fault, and also recalled more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles to fix a pedal mechanism.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas

