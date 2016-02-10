FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW recalls 680,000 brand cars in U.S. over airbag problems
February 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

VW recalls 680,000 brand cars in U.S. over airbag problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday it was recalling 680,000 cars of its namesake brand in the United States because Takata-made 7312.T airbags in them could be defective.

The recall affects models built between 2006 and 2014, a spokesman said, declining to comment on how much the recall could cost.

Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said late on Tuesday it would recall 840,000 U.S. vehicles with Takata airbag inflators that could be defective, resulting in a charge of 340 million euros ($382.53 million) for the carmaker.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

