April 21, 2016 / 12:54 PM / a year ago

German watchdog examining sharp price rise in VW shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen company logo adorns the VW factory in Wolfsburg, Germany December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin has started a routine review of the sharp price rise in Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares on Wednesday and Thursday, a Bafin spokeswoman said.

Bafin would check for insider trading and also for possible violations of regulations on public disclosure announcements, the spokeswoman told Reuters.

VW shares rose by 6.6 percent on Wednesday and by around 6 percent on Thursday, helped by speculation the company would reach a less costly than expected agreement with U.S. regulators in an emissions rigging scandal.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro Ten Wolde

