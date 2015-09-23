German watchdog eyes Volkswagen disclosure, share moves

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin has started a routine probe of the slide in Volkswagen’s share price and the company’s communication regarding the falsification of U.S. emissions tests.

“It’s a routine investigation,” a Bafin spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that regulators were also looking at the timeliness of corporate disclosures in the biggest scandal in the 78-year history of the world’s largest carmaker.

VW shares have fallen by more than one third since the crisis broke.