FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog eyes Volkswagen disclosure, share moves
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

German watchdog eyes Volkswagen disclosure, share moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin has started a routine probe of the slide in Volkswagen’s share price and the company’s communication regarding the falsification of U.S. emissions tests.

“It’s a routine investigation,” a Bafin spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that regulators were also looking at the timeliness of corporate disclosures in the biggest scandal in the 78-year history of the world’s largest carmaker.

VW shares have fallen by more than one third since the crisis broke.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.