MAN eyes 2,000 job cuts in VW-led trucks revamp

MUNICH/BERLIN/VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE (MANG.DE) could cut as many as 2,000 jobs at its main trucks division as the Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) company slims operations under a wider reorganisation of production, sources said.

Management and labour officials at MAN have been in talks for months on how to reshuffle truck production to achieve planned savings of more than 600 million euros ($676 million) by 2017 as parent VW pushes to become a global force in trucks.

The new strategy foresees abandoning truck production at MAN’s plant in Salzgitter in northern Germany and converting the site into a component factory.

Assembly of heavy trucks would be concentrated at the main factory in Munich, and light and medium-sized trucks would be built in Styria, Austria, the sources said.

The reshuffle also entails high investments in MAN’s truck-making facilities, the sources said, without being specific.

“The key question is: How can we better use our production capacities?” Markus Vogl, works council chief at MAN Truck & Bus’s Austrian operations told Reuters.

“We have more capacity than we currently need. The question is how to position ourselves sensibly.”

The talks between MAN’s management and labour are ongoing and results will probably be published next week, one of the sources said.

MAN and parent VW declined comment.