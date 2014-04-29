VW Q1 results hit by 2 billion euros currency impact: CFO

The Volkswagen logo is seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said on Tuesday currency fluctuation in emerging markets burdened first-quarter results by about 2 billion euros ($2.77 billion).

The German carmaker plans to deepen local production in overseas markets in response to currency effects, he said during an earnings call, without being more specific.

Sales chief Christian Klingler said during the same call that the multi-brand group, which sells about 40 percent of its vehicles to Europe, is “more confident” now on the outlook in its home region than at the start of 2014. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros)