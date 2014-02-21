FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scania takeover to be EPS accretive 'within a few years': VW CFO
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 21, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

Scania takeover to be EPS accretive 'within a few years': VW CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) expects its planned full takeover of Swedish truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST to add to its bottom line within a few years, its finance chief said.

“We are convinced that this strategic transaction will add substantial value to Volkswagen but it needs some time before it meaningfully impacts our finances ... But we expect it to be EPS (earnings per share) accretive within a few years,” Hans Dieter Poetsch told journalists during a conference call late on Friday.

Volkswagen earlier said it would submit a voluntary tender offer to shareholders of Scania worth 6.7 billion euros ($9.21 billion) as it aims to jump-start a stalled eight-year effort to forge Europe’s biggest truckmaker.

($1 = 0.7275 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.