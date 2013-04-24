VW keeps targets after first-quarter profit tumbles

A security guard stand next to a Volkswagen logo at the stage of the company prior to the opening of the 15th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it was still aiming for record sales in 2013, after an unrelenting slump in European auto markets weighed on first-quarter results.

Underlying earnings at Europe’s largest automotive group declined to 2.34 billion euros ($3.05 billion) from 3.16 billion a year ago, VW said on Wednesday in a statement, beating a 2.29 billion-euro consensus estimate in a Reuters analyst survey.

After withstanding most of last year’s downturn in core European markets, VW said it was now bracing for “increasingly stiff competition in a challenging market environment.”

“We’re not completely immune to the intense competition and the impact this has on business,” the Wolfsburg-based automaker said.

Still, VW said it would stand by goals announced on March 14 to match last year’s record operating profit of 11.5 billion euros and to push sales and deliveries to new record levels, counting on business to improve over the course of the year.

Shares in VW rose 3.4 percent to 151.80 euros by 1016 GMT, outperforming its German rivals Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE).

Earlier on Wednesday, Daimler scrapped its earnings forecast for a second time in six months, predicting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business would drop below last year’s 8.1 billion euros.

Defying earlier industry predictions of a second-half rebound, European car sales are headed for a sixth straight annual decline to a two-decade low, threatening to undermine the best-laid turnaround plans and survival strategies.

VW is increasingly feeling the pinch. Deliveries at VW’s core namesake brand including the Golf hatchback and Passat sedan fell for the first time in over three years in March.

Overseas, the German multi-brand group is grappling with a huge recall of over 380,000 cars in China where VW sells more vehicles than any other manufacturer.