A Volkswagen logo is seen on the front of a Volkswagen vehicle at a dealership in Carlsbad, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERLIN (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) increased group sales in the United States by 11.6 percent between January and April to 194,000 cars, Finance Chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said in an online presentation to U.S. bankers published on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)