BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday that first-half operating profit of its flagship Audi luxury division fell 8 percent to 2.64 billion euros ($3.50 billion) from 2.87 billion a year ago.

Six-month underlying earnings at VW’s core passenger-car brand declined to 1.49 billion euros from 2.26 billion a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said.