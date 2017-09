Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn (R) and Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke (L) smile during the launch of the new Volkswagen Passat in Potsdam July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

POTSDAM Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) sold more than three million cars of its VW brand in the first half of 2014, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Thursday.

It was the first time that global six months sales hit that level, Winterkorn said at a presentation of the new Passat model.