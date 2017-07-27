FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW profit jumps as core brand pushes cost cuts, models
July 27, 2017 / 6:55 AM / an hour ago

VW profit jumps as core brand pushes cost cuts, models

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: VW Golfs are loaded in a delivery tower at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, Germany, March 14, 2017.Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said group operating profit more than doubled in the second quarter, helped by cost cuts and higher-margin new models at its core namesake brand.

Earnings before interest and tax jumped to 4.55 billion euros ($5.34 billion) from 1.90 billion a year earlier, VW said on Thursday, beating a 4.49-billion-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

First-half earnings at the core namesake brand doubled to 1.8 billion euros, VW said, citing cost cuts and higher volume sales.

The group stuck to its guidance for return on sales for 2017 of between 6 and 7 percent, after reaching 6.7 percent in 2016. It said it now expects 2017 group revenue to exceed last year's record 217 billion euros by more than 4 percent.

It also affirmed an aim for a moderate rise in full-year deliveries.

(This story has been corrected to read more than 4 percent in paragraph 4)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

