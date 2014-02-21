FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW CFO sees emerging markets turmoil hitting auto markets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 21, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

VW CFO sees emerging markets turmoil hitting auto markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) finance chief said on Friday the German carmaker expected economic turmoil in emerging countries to decrease demand for cars, one reason the company’s 2014 outlook was cautious.

“We do believe that the measures taken by a number of these states to increase interest rates will have an impact on the economies of these countries and will also hit the total market volume-wise. That is one reason that we remain a bit on the cautious side,” Hans Dieter Poetsch told journalists and analysts during a conference call late on Friday.

Volkswagen earlier reported 2013 financial results and said its 2014 operating margin may come in between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent, after 5.9 percent last year.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.