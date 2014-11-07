Audi October sales up 10.8 percent on demand for compacts, SUV's

A worker stands next to a car on the assembly line as serial production of the new Audi TT roadster starts at the Audi plant in Gyor, west of Budapest November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi said deliveries of sport-utility vehicles and luxury sedans rose 10.8 percent in October, to 146,200 vehicles, thanks to a double-digit percentage rise in sales in China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sales of the Q5 mid-sized offroader and the A3 compact helped push sales, Audi said on Friday.

Deliveries rose in all major regions, including by 17 percent in China and 16.5 percent in the United States. Sales in Europe rose 5.4 percent, as a 22.1 percent gain in the United Kingdom offset a 15.8 percent slump in Russia.