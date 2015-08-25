Volkswagen July vehicle sales down 3.7 percent on China, Russia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) group vehicle sales fell 3.7 percent in July and were down 1 percent over the January to July period, hurt by weak markets in China, Russia and Brazil.

“The overall economic situations in China, Russia and Brazil remain difficult. As before, the Volkswagen group has not been entirely immune to these developments at the beginning of the second half,” head of group sales Christian Klingler said in a statement on Tuesday.