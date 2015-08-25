FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen July vehicle sales down 3.7 percent on China, Russia
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 25, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen July vehicle sales down 3.7 percent on China, Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man unveils a Volkswagen car during the International Sao Paulo Motor Show media day in Sao Paulo October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) group vehicle sales fell 3.7 percent in July and were down 1 percent over the January to July period, hurt by weak markets in China, Russia and Brazil.

“The overall economic situations in China, Russia and Brazil remain difficult. As before, the Volkswagen group has not been entirely immune to these developments at the beginning of the second half,” head of group sales Christian Klingler said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.