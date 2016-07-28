Volkswagen eyes higher 2016 car sales on China, Europe demand

The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is pictured at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) this year expects to increase group vehicle sales slightly beyond the 9.93 million cars it delivered in 2015, sales chief Fred Kappler said.

Strong demand in China, Volkswagen's (VW) largest market, and Western Europe may drive sales beyond last year's total, Kappler said on Thursday during a conference call.

The comments are more upbeat than guidance published at the end of April when VW predicted full-year deliveries to be on a par with 2015 levels.

Separately, VW has perceived no impact from Britain's decision to leave the European Union on its sales in the U.K. and in Europe, Kappler said.

VW has no plans for near-term price increases to offset potential headwinds triggered by the pound's weakening but may review pricing if the currency's weakness persists, Kappler said.

"We have to look at how it (Sterling) develops and what the reactions from competitors will be," he said.