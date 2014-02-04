FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen mulls raising stake in truck maker Scania: WSJ
February 4, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Volkswagen mulls raising stake in truck maker Scania: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at a VW dealership in Hamburg, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is considering raising its stake in Swedish truck maker Scania SCVb.ST, the Wall Street Journal’s website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

VW and MAN (MANG.DE), which is controlled by VW, together hold large stakes of voting-strong A shares in Scania under Sweden’s dual share system, giving them nearly 90 percent of votes in the company with about 60 percent of capital.

Industry analysts have said it would be very unusual for Volkswagen to buy out minority shareholders when they already control a company via its management and supervisory board.

Scania has a market capitalization of almost $16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, valuing the shares VW does not control at around $6.4 billion.

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Edward Taylor; writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
