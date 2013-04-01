FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to boost headcount by 9 percent by 2018: report
#Business News
April 1, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

Volkswagen to boost headcount by 9 percent by 2018: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The emblem of a Volkswagen VW bus is pictured during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will boost its global headcount to 600,000 by 2018 from 550,000 as part of its aim to become the world’s biggest carmaker, works council chief Bernd Osterloh told a German newspaper.

“Volkswagen is growing, and is therefore continuing to hire in production,” daily Handelsblatt cited Osterloh as saying in an excerpt of an interview to be published on Tuesday.

Volkswagen, which delivered around 9.1 million vehicles last year, has said it hopes to replace Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) as the world’s top-selling carmaker in 2018.

It is banking on growth abroad to offset weak demand for cars in Europe and is working on plans to almost double production capacity in China over the next five years.

Osterloh told Handelsblatt that Volkswagen would add new staff “less in Europe, rather more in China”. More than half of Volkswagen’s employees already are based outside its German home market.

(This story corrects the percentage in the headline to 9 percent from 20 percent)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird

