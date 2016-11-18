FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
VW CEO says cost-cut deal will make core brand more competitive
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 18, 2016 / 9:09 AM / 9 months ago

VW CEO says cost-cut deal will make core brand more competitive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, gives a speech during the Handelsblatt Automotive Summit 2016 in Munich, southern Germany, November 9, 2016.Michael Dalder

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the cost-cutting deal agreed with labor unions will make VW's core brand more competitive and productive.

"The VW brand needs a real shake-up and that is exactly what the future pact has turned out to be," the CEO said at a press conference at the carmaker's headquarters on Friday.

"Everyone at the VW brand has understood what is at stake: to create a strong, future-proof VW," Mueller said. The future pact "is the biggest modernization program in the history of the group's core brand."

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.