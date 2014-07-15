VW CEO says cost thrift is key to fund future growth

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) needs to review costs on all levels to make sure car-making operations remain profitable so it can fund global expansion, the Braunschweiger Zeitung newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has to ensure that profitability can keep up with VW’s steadily growing size as the company looks set to hit a sales target of 10 million autos a year in 2014, four years ahead of target.

With R&D costs up 80 percent across the multi-brand group since 2010, VW needs to review its model strategy, with a goal of dropping non-profitable vehicles, Winterkorn said, citing an overhang of convertible models at the core passenger-car brand.

”Competitive pressures and the need for innovation keep on growing,“ he said. ”We must create the groundwork so that we can continue to be able to invest purposefully in the future of VW.

“The team’s awareness of costs and efficiency has to be strengthened further,” Winterkorn said, adding that considerable efforts will be needed to meet the profit margin target, which has been raised to at least 8 percent for 2018 from about 6 percent last year.

A VW spokesman confirmed Winterkorn’s remarks.

Wolfsburg-based VW is drawing up a new strategy reaching beyond its current 2018 targets to set out future priorities on technology, sales and models. Winterkorn, who has run VW since January 2007, has said he may outline the post-2018 roadmap later in the year.

The CEO’s call for greater cost discipline follows a similar plea issued in February when Winterkorn urged senior managers to keep costs down amid tough market conditions.

VW toned down its 2014 profit outlook in February, saying core profit may only improve if economic conditions, especially in Europe where VW sells about 40 percent of its vehicles, improve more than expected.