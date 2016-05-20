FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen to unveil 2025 strategy in mid-June: CEO
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Volkswagen to unveil 2025 strategy in mid-June: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works on the engine of an E-Golf in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, Germany May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will announce a new strategy in mid-June, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters on Friday.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has been working on a new strategy for its core autos business that it hopes will boost its profitability once it emerges from an emissions test-rigging scandal which plunged the carmaker into a 4.1 billion euro operating loss for 2015.

“We want to lead Volkswagen out of the company’s most difficult situation ever and shape it into a mobility provider,” Mueller said in a speech given to the auto maker’s senior managers, the copy of the speech showed.

In his presentation, Mueller said that the new strategy will be presented in mid-June.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.