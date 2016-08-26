BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said the impact of production stoppages on staff hours caused by a dispute with two parts suppliers has been significantly reduced thanks to internal remedies.
Volkswagen (VW) will take advantage of "internal flexibilisation measures" at five of six plants affected by supply chain problems to cushion the impact of output disruptions on working hours, it said on Friday.
VW applied for support under the government's "Kurzarbeit" short-time work programme only at its factory in Emden where production of Passat models was halted after one of the suppliers stopped delivering seat covers.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Declining inventories curb U.S. second-quarter growth; consumption surges
WASHINGTON U.S. economic growth was a bit more sluggish than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran down stocks of unsold goods, offsetting a spurt in consumer spending.
Schooled in the short run, central banks struggle with a long-term role
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Schooled in economic thinking that confines monetary policy to the short run, central bankers gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, are grappling with a singular change: whether they can take over as guardians of long-term growth with programs that may stay in place and influence markets for decades to come.
Mazda recalling 190,000 CX-7 vehicles in U.S.
DETROIT Mazda Motor Corp will recall 190,000 of its CX-7 sport utility vehicles from model years 2007 to 2012 in the United States because of an issue that may cause a loss of steering control, U.S. safety regulators said on Friday.