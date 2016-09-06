FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Volkswagen CEO says cannot rule out further production delays
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 6, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen CEO says cannot rule out further production delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller delivers his speech at the annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany June 22, 2016.Fabian Bimmer

LINZ, Austria (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday he could not rule out further production delays due to problems with single suppliers.

Volkswagen has previously said it is reviewing its supplier and procurement strategy to avoid another dispute like the one that caused production slowdowns and even stoppages at six plants last month.

"I can never rule that out," Mueller told reporters in the Austrian city of Linz when asked about the possibility of further production delays.

VW suppliers Car Trim and ES Automobilguss, both part of Bosnia's Prevent Group, halted deliveries of seat covers and cast iron parts for gearboxes after VW canceled a contract.

"This was a one-off occurrence, we normally have a very good relationship with our suppliers and that’s why I think we’ve got it under control... We don't need to change (cooperation with our suppliers)," Mueller said.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.