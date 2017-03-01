FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
VW Trucks open to exploring new alliance in China: Manager Magazin
March 1, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 6 months ago

VW Trucks open to exploring new alliance in China: Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andreas Renschler, member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG with responsibility for 'Commercial Vehicles' attends Volkswagen AG annual news conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is ready to consider a new trucks partnership, for example with FAW [SASACJ.UL] in addition to Sinotruck (3808.HK), as a way to push its expansion in China, trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Manager Magazin.

"We are thinking about how we can better establish ourselves in China," Renschler told the magazine, adding that FAW is a strong player there.

Asked about VW's existing alliance with Sinotruck, in which VW's MAN division holds a 25.1 percent stake, Renschler said: "This partnership has existed for what seems like forever, with few ups and lots of downs."

Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans

