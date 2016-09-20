VW has no plans for trucks unit IPO before 2019: Manager Magazin

A Scania bus and a MAN TGX Hybrid truck are pictured ahead of the annual news conference of Volkswagen in Berlin March 12, 2015.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has no plans for a public listing of its trucks business until 2019, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing senior managers at the carmaker.

Some analyst had speculated that Volkswagen (VW) might sell or float its truck operations to help raise funds as the carmaker is pushing to become a global force in trucks.

But VW trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Reuters in July that a public listing of VW's Truck & Bus division was not a top priority, though declined to elaborate.

VW declined comment on the article.

"Top priority for us at the moment is to intensify cooperation between our (Scania and MAN) brands and to implement the strategy to become a global champion" in trucks, a spokeswoman said.