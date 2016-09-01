FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG Metall urges VW to talk to United Auto Workers over plant representation
#Autos
September 1, 2016 / 12:34 PM / a year ago

IG Metall urges VW to talk to United Auto Workers over plant representation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. flag flutters in the wind above a Volkswagen dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of Germany's powerful IG Metall union, Joerg Hofmann, on Thursday demanded that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) seeks talks with the United Auto Workers union (UAW) over a dispute about how to represent some workers at VW's Tennessee plant.

"IG Metall-chief Hofmann is calling for VW to no longer act contrary to American labor law, and to seek talks with UAW without delay," IG Metall said in a statement.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

In April, the United States National Labor Relations board filed a complaint against Volkswagen for its failure to negotiate with a set of employees at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee who had voted to be represented by the UAW.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

