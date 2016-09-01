FRANKFURT The head of Germany's powerful IG Metall union, Joerg Hofmann, on Thursday demanded that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) seeks talks with the United Auto Workers union (UAW) over a dispute about how to represent some workers at VW's Tennessee plant.
"IG Metall-chief Hofmann is calling for VW to no longer act contrary to American labor law, and to seek talks with UAW without delay," IG Metall said in a statement.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
In April, the United States National Labor Relations board filed a complaint against Volkswagen for its failure to negotiate with a set of employees at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee who had voted to be represented by the UAW.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
