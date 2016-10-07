An Audi car logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

DETROIT Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling about 281,500 Volkswagen and Audi brand vehicles in the United States in three separate recalls, each due to fuel leaks but with different causes, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

No one has been injured as a result of these issues, a Volkswagen spokeswoman said on Friday. While the fuel leaks could increase the risk of fire, there have been no fires reported, she said.

Affected models are gasoline versions of the 2009-2012 model year Audi Q5 SUVs, and 2007-2012 Audi Q7 SUVs; gasoline versions of 2012-2013 Audi A6 and A7 sedans; as well as all engine types of 2015-2016 VW Golf, VW SportWagen, VW GTI, and Audi A3 sedans and Audi A3 Cabriolet.

Volkswagen did not immediately say whether the recalls will affect vehicles outside of the United States.

