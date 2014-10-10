Volkswagen group vehicle sales up 3 percent in September

The VolksWagen logo is seen on their XL 1 car during the media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) group sales rose 3 percent in September to 881,300 vehicles, contributing to a 5.3 percent rise in sales for the nine-month period ending in September, the company said on Friday.

“Despite the continuing big challenges in the markets, we have the opportunity now to reach the 10 million mark in deliveries this year - four years earlier than originally planned,” the company said in a statement.