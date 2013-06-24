FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen ponders extra Golf production for holidays
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2013 / 11:58 AM / in 4 years

Volkswagen ponders extra Golf production for holidays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Volkswagen Golf is seen onstage at a news conference at the New York Auto Show in New York, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is looking for volunteers among its workforce in Wolfsburg, Germany, to build its flagship Golf hatchback during next month’s three-week plant holiday to keep up with customer orders.

Additional production shifts could point to a gradually improving outlook for Europe’s mass market carmakers, after export-heavy luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) already plan to produce throughout the summer.

“Due to the high demand for the Golf, Volkswagen is examining whether to continue manufacturing in parts of the Wolfsburg plant during the summer holidays,” a spokesman for Europe’s largest carmaker said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, German daily Braunschweiger Zeitung reported that VW was looking to find enough personnel to form one or two shifts daily, each building up to 300 cars per shift.

The paper also said, however, that because most workers had already planned holidays during the three-week production pause scheduled between July 15 and August 2, interest had not yet been sufficient.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.