Egypt clinch record-equaling eighth African title

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt claimed a record-equaling eighth title at the Men’s African Nations Volleyball Championship by beating Tunisia in straight sets in Cairo on Thursday.

The home team, coached by former Italy manager Angelo Frigoni, won 26-24 25-18 25-21 to claim their sixth consecutive African title, a run that started in 2005.

Egypt’s triumph meant they matched the total of eight titles won by Tunisia, whose last success came in 2003, as both teams qualified for the Men’s World Cup in Japan later this year.