Polish Volleyball Federation president charged with bribery

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Volleyball Federation president Miroslaw P. and vice president Artur P. have been charged with bribery in connection with organizing the men’s world championship, the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office said in statement on Saturday.

Reuters is prevented from printing the last names of the accused under Polish law.

The charges are related to the pair receiving financial benefit from the hiring of security guard companies to work at September’s world championship, hosted and won by Poland.