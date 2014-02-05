FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Car Group sales rise 2.6 percent year-on-year in Jan
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Volvo Car Group sales rise 2.6 percent year-on-year in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volvo's corporate logo is seen on the rear hatch of a Volvo C30 in a showroom near the Volvo Car Corporation Headquarters in Gothenburg May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday sales of its cars rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in January as the Chinese-owned carmaker racked up its seventh straight month of growth.

The Gothenburg-based company said it sold 30,372 cars in the month on the back of growth of around 20 percent in both its home markets -- China and Sweden.

That was enough to offset a continued slide in the United States, where sales are being crimped by a lack of new cutting-edge models, and a 4.5 percent decline in Western Europe.

Volvo Car Group, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. GEELY.UL, said that while sales in Western Europe declined, the retail order situation was “extremely strong”, pointing to firmer sales in coming months.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.