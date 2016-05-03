FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Car Group says retail sales rise 11.3 percent in April
May 3, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Volvo Car Group says retail sales rise 11.3 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Volvo logo is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said on Tuesday retail sales of its models grew 11.3 percent in April, marking the 11th straight month of year-on-year growth for the automaker.

Volvo said in statement on its website that strong demand for its new XC90, a SUV that is its first model developed under Geely ownership, helped drive sales to a total 42,434 cars in the month. The XC60 remained its top-selling model.

The Sweden-based carmaker said it grew sales in all major regions except China in the month.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Sven Nordenstam

