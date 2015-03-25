Volvo chairman says not looking to replace Persson as CEO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo’s chairman said on Wednesday he was not actively looking for a replacement for CEO Olof Persson, following a newspaper report that said he could be leaving in the coming weeks.

“No,” said Carl-Henric Svanberg in an e-mailed response to being asked whether he was engaged in an active search to find a replacement for Persson, who has led a drive to boost profitability over the past nearly four years.

Newspaper Dagens Industri, quoting unnamed sources, said last week an announcement about the CEO’s departure could come within one or two weeks amid growing impatience for results from a sweeping scheme to boost profitability at the group.

Gothenburg-based Volvo has been on an efficiency drive aimed at boosting its profit margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015 but has faced headwinds in some of its major markets, most recently a deep fall in demand for construction equipment in China.

The company, locked in battle with Daimler and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) truck brands for market leadership, posted an operating margin of 8.7 percent in the final year before the efficiency scheme was launched. Its margin in 2014 ended at 2.1 percent.

Persson, who headed Volvo’s former Aero and construction gear arms before becoming CEO, said in February the efficiency drive aimed at saving 10 billion crowns ($1.15 billion) was going “according to plan”.