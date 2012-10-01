FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB Volvo says finalizes Aero sale to GKN
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 1, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

AB Volvo says finalizes Aero sale to GKN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volvo AB CEO Olof Persson speaks during a press meeting at Volvo Aero in Trollhattan, Sweden, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Johansson/Scanpix Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - World number two truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Monday it had finalized the sale of its aerospace business to British engineering group GKN Plc (GKN.L) for 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion).

The deal to sell Volvo Aero, which was unveiled in July and approved by the European Union this month, would generate a 300 million crown one-off boost to operating earnings in the fourth quarter of the year.

The sale of the unit, which Volvo had declared was no longer part if its core business, is one of the top deals by a listed blue chip in the Nordic region this year. ($1 = 6.5566 Swedish crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.