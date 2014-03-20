FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo truck deliveries jump 28 percent year on year in Feb
#Business News
March 20, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo truck deliveries jump 28 percent year on year in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volvo Chief Executive Olof Persson gestures during a news conference in Stockholm October 25, 2013. Volvo AB truck maker presented the result for the third quarter 2013. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday shipments of its trucks rose 28 percent year-on-year in February, topping market expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries to rise 19 percent rise.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said shipments in its top market, Europe, rose 14 percent while they climbed 55 percent in North America.

Deliveries in February were up 32 percent in South America while they were rose 32 percent in Asia.

(This corrected version of the story fixes analyst forecast in second paragraph to 19 percent from 11 percent)

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by David Holmes

