FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo trucks with faulty steering to be taken off U.S. roads: DoT
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2016 / 7:38 PM / 2 years ago

Volvo trucks with faulty steering to be taken off U.S. roads: DoT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volvo logo is seen through trees at a dealer's shop in Beijing March 21, 2013. SREUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT )said on Wednesday that defective Volvo trucks that were yet to be repaired under the company’s safety recall should be immediately taken out-of-service.

Volvo (VOLVb.ST) is recalling nearly 20,000 trucks due to a defect with the steering. The recall affects 2016-2017 VNL, VNX and VNM trucks.

Some of the affected trucks may be missing a roll pin that can disconnect the lower steering shaft from the junction block, the DoT said in a statement.

Also, the bolt connecting the upper steering shaft to the lower steering shaft may not have been properly tightened.

Both conditions can lead to the separation of the steering shaft, resulting in a complete loss of steering, it said.

“Today’s announced declaration is not intended to provide a basis for further enforcement action, but seeks only the immediate cessation of the unrepaired, unsafe trucks,” the DoT said.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.