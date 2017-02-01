Volvo upbeat on European truck orders after robust quarter

The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) raised its forecast for the European market on Wednesday as years of cost cuts and healthy sales delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Sweden's Volvo, which competes with German rivals Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) stable of truck brands, also reported a surprise rise in orders for its trucks, driven by strong demand in Europe.

"This is a jackpot at all levels...a raised European outlook, better orders and better operating profit and operating margin," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said following the results.

Shares in Volvo rose 7.3 percent by 0816 GMT (03:16 a.m. ET), reaching their highest level since April 2015.

Volvo said a review of its construction arm, seen by analysts as a potential spin-off by the group, had identified further potential for improvement and the business would be given more independence within the group.

"To create further simplicity, transparency and flexibility, the intention is to increase Volvo CE's structural independence within the Volvo Group," Volvo said in a statement.

Volvo said its adjusted operating profit rose to 5.66 billion Swedish crowns ($647 million) from 4.57 billion, this beating a mean forecast of 4.76 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Expectations that several years of cost cuts will further boost profitability have helped lift Volvo shares 46 percent over the past year, outpacing a 14 percent rise in Stockholm blue chip stocks .OMXS30.

Adjusted operating margin rose to 6.9 percent in the quarter from 5.7 percent a year earlier, beating analysts' mean forecast of 6.2 percent for the maker of trucks, buses, engines and construction vehicles.

Gothenburg-based Volvo, which sells under brands such as Mack, Renault, UD Trucks as well as its own name, said order intake of its trucks rose 10 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the 3 percent decline seen by analysts.

After reaching their a post financial crisis high last year, European truck sales have been widely seen slowing in 2017 while North American demand, already depleted by high inventories and low freight rates, extends a two-year slide.

But Volvo raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck sales this year to 300,000 vehicles from 280,000, implying a roughly flat market, while keeping unchanged its outlook for a decline in North America.

The group said inventory levels in the highway segment of the North American market, its bread-and-butter business there, had come down to more healthy levels.

($1 = 8.7547 Swedish crowns)