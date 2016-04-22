Volvo sees stronger upturn in Europe as U.S. slump deepens

The Volvo logo is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York, U.S. March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) forecast stronger demand in Europe but the reverse in retreating markets such as the United States and Brazil this year as cost cuts helped it to a smaller than expected dip in first quarter core earnings.

The heavy-duty truck industry where Volvo is competing with German Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) truck brands is riding strong demand across Europe while contending with downturns on the other side of the Atlantic.

The simultaneous pressures of boom and bust are a test for a leaner Volvo, fashioned through years of cost cuts, as well as a new leadership team that cut its teeth at fierce rival Scania, which has long boasted some of the best margins in the business.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Mack, Renault and UD brands as well as its own name, doubled its outlook for market growth in Europe but forecast steeper falls in North America and the recession-hit Brazilian market.

“The European market is performing strongly,” said Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt, one of a string of former Scania men that include his CFO and come October, his key technology chief.

“Demand in North America is slowing from high levels. In the first quarter, the organization did a good job in adjusting capacity for lower volumes.”

Sweden’s biggest listed company by revenues said adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.46 billion crowns ($548 million)from a year-ago 4.60 billion, topping a mean forecast of 4.14 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said orders intake of its trucks fell 12 percent in the quarter versus the 14 percent decline seen by analysts