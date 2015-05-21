FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo April truck shipments rise 8 percent year on year, in line with forecast
May 21, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Volvo April truck shipments rise 8 percent year on year, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday deliveries of its trucks rose 8 percent year-on-year in April as a rise in shipments in Europe and North America offset lingering weakness in South America.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 8.5 percent year-on-year.

Volvo said deliveries rose 24 percent in Europe, its biggest market, while they were up 18 percent in North America. Shipments in Asia rose 9 percent while they tumbled 42 percent in South America.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm

