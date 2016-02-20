Volvo Cars recalls 59,000 cars over software fault

The Volvo logo is pictured on a car in a car dealership showroom in Riga August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Saturday it was recalling 59,000 cars after some owners experienced their engines stopping and restarting while they were driving.

“We have no information that this has led to any accidents,” Volvo Car Group spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said.

Elfstrom said owners of 2016 model 60 and 70 series cars were being told to take their vehicles to dealers to get the software fault corrected.

Around 24,000 of the cars were sold in Sweden.

The Gothenburg-based company was bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. (F.N) in 2010.