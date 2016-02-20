FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Cars recalls 59,000 cars over software fault
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
February 20, 2016 / 5:46 PM / in 2 years

Volvo Cars recalls 59,000 cars over software fault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Volvo logo is pictured on a car in a car dealership showroom in Riga August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Saturday it was recalling 59,000 cars after some owners experienced their engines stopping and restarting while they were driving.

“We have no information that this has led to any accidents,” Volvo Car Group spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said.

Elfstrom said owners of 2016 model 60 and 70 series cars were being told to take their vehicles to dealers to get the software fault corrected.

Around 24,000 of the cars were sold in Sweden.

The Gothenburg-based company was bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. (F.N) in 2010.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.