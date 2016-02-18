Geely's Volvo upbeat on 2016 after sales and profit rise

Volvo logo is pictured on a car in a car dealership showroom in Riga, Latvia, in this August 18, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group trebled earnings in 2015 on strong demand in Europe and the United States, and forecast record sales in 2016, taking it a step closer to carving out a long-term niche in the premium auto market.

After stagnating under the Ford Motor Co. (F.N) umbrella, Volvo won a new lease of life after it was bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2010, unleashing a wave of investment in new models and factories.

Last year Volvo’s sales topped 500,000 cars for the first time, a step toward its medium-term goal for annual sales of 800,000, while operating earnings rose to 6.62 billion Swedish crowns ($776.6 million) from 2.13 billion.

Volvo remains a minnow in an auto industry where volumes are measured in millions, but strong sales of the first in a string of new and increasingly up-market models, the XC90 SUV, have helped boost revenue and profit.

“Volvo is a bit freer under the ownership of Geely compared to that of Ford,” said Patrik Strom, associate professor at the University of Gothenburg, the town where Volvo is based.

“The have entered a positive trend where you see that the investments and efforts they began a couple of years after they were bought by Geely are actually bearing fruit.”

Volvo is banking on a 75 billion crown investment program in new, pricier models and plants to secure it a firm foothold in a premium market dominated by German heavyweights such as Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz and BMW (BMWG.DE).

Front view of the 2016 Volvo XC90, winner of the Truck of the Year award at the North American International Auto Show, as it is displayed in Detroit, Michigan, in this January 11. 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

“We will continue to improve profitability, because we have to do that as we look three or four years ahead when we are to reach our target of 800,000 cars and profitability in line with other premium manufacturers,” CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Reuters.

With lower volumes than rivals, Volvo is also seeking economies of scale by basing all its new models on only two platforms, while also giving it more flexibility to adjust production in a fast-moving auto market.

A model poses with a Volvo concept car at Auto China 2014 in Beijing April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“This is absolutely pivotal,” said CEO Samuelsson, a former executive at truck makers MAN SE (MANG.DE) and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Scania, after unveiling the brand’s new V90 estate, the third new model under Geely stewardship.

“Everybody says, as a small manufacturer, how will you be able to keep up in terms of development? Our answer is this modular architecture that give us volume benefits internally, but above all lets us update all our cars at the same time.”

The system will be key as Volvo seeks to boost profit margins that, while steadily improving over the past two years, still lag those of rivals such as Daimler.

Volvo said 2015 revenue rose to 164.0 billion crowns from 137.6 billion as a slowdown in China was more than offset by growth in other markets.

The company, one of Sweden’s biggest by sales and number of employees, said it saw growth in all its main markets - China, Europe and the United States - underpinning its forecast for what would be a third straight year of record sales in 2016.