FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo car sales up five percent in August, Chinese sales up 66 percent
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 4, 2013 / 9:30 AM / in 4 years

Volvo car sales up five percent in August, Chinese sales up 66 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Doug Speck, senior vice president for marketing, sales & customer service at Volvo Car Corporation, introduces the 2014 Volvo V60 wagon during the New York International Auto Show in New York, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp said on Wednesday it sold 26,998 cars in August, a five percent increase over the same period a year ago, citing strong growth in China.

In China, sales spiked 66 percent to 4,319 cars, while in Europe, sales were up five percent to 10,770 cars and in the United States they fell 12 percent to 5,519 cars.

Volvo, wholly-owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. GEELY.UL since 2010, competes with global luxury brands BMW (BMWG.DE), Jaguar (TAMO.NS) and Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi.

From January through July, Volvo group car sales were still down by 3 percent. In 2012, languishing Chinese and European demand took a heavy toll on the car industry, sending Volvo’s operating profit tumbling.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.