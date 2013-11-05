FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo car sales rise 3.7 percent in Oct, China again top market
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 5, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo car sales rise 3.7 percent in Oct, China again top market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Volvo is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Tuesday sales of its cars rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in October as growth in China helped it to its fourth straight month of rising sales.

The Sweden-based company sold 36,127 cars in October as sales shot up 50 percent in China and 13 percent in countries outside core European countries, the United States and China, eclipsing declines in Europe and the United States.

The company, which ran a loss in the first half of the year, said in a statement that China was its single biggest market for the second straight month in October.

Volvo is looking to strong growth in China, the home of its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. GEELY.UL, to propel it toward a target of roughly doubling sales to 800,000 cars by 2020.

After suffering dismal sales last year, sales of Volvo models such as the S60 and XC60 have lately begun picking up in many of its markets though weakness in North America, traditionally its largest market by far, has lingered.

For the January to October period, sales were down 0.2 percent.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.