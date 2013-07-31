Vontobel's asset, wealth management drive profit rise

ZURICH (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding (VONN.S) on Wednesday reported a 20 percent rise in first-half profit from a year earlier and strong inflows of new money and said its 2014 targets were within reach.

The Swiss bank said asset management and private banking together contributed two thirds of total profits, almost doubling in two years as Vontobel seeks to be less reliant on its investment banking business.

Under Chief Executive Zeno Staub, who took the helm two years ago, the bank is seeking to split profits more evenly between investment banking, where earnings can be more volatile, and money management for institutions and wealthy individuals.

But CEO Staub said he did not believe the high level of inflows was sustainable, and saw a slowdown of net new money in the second half.

That echoed Switzerland’s largest bank UBS UBSN.VX, which on Tuesday said third-quarter revenue and net new money may be hit as clients fret about the euro zone, U.S. debt troubles, and a mixed global economic outlook.

Vontobel’s net profit rose to 76.1 million Swiss francs ($81.8 bln), helped by a 49 percent jump in pretax profits at its private banking unit. Profits included one-off costs of 10.6 million francs against changes in its wealth management arm and a 3.1 million franc provision against a withholding tax agreement with Britain.

Assets under management rose almost 10 percent from to 108.1 billion francs, with the asset management arm attracting 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 bln) out of a total of 8.2 billion francs of new money.

The asset management unit, home to emerging markets specialist Rajiv Jain, was also the main driver of net new money at Vontobel in 2012, pulling in 8.2 billion francs.

A week ago rival private bank EFG (EFGN.S), which has restructured its business in the last two years, reported net new money of 1.9 billion francs from continuing businesses and a 45 percent rise in profits, driven by the sale of its stake in a listed subsidiary and a jump in private banking income.