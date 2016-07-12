Adrian Bender, Sergey Goncharov join Vontobel's fixed income team

(Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management said it hired Adrian Bender as portfolio adviser and Sergey Goncharov as credit analyst in its fixed income business.

Bender joins from asset management company Amundi, where he was most recently the head of product specialists, based in London.

Goncharov joins from Sberbank CIB in Moscow, a unit of Sberbank of Russia, where he worked as a senior credit analyst in fixed income research. He will be working in Vontobel's emerging market bonds team.